KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee school district has agreed to pay $145,000 to settle a lawsuit over masking requirements during the coronavirus pandemic.

News outlets report the agreement was reached Monday after hours of mediation. The money from the Knox County Board of Education will go to pay attorney fees for the parents who filed the lawsuit on behalf of students with disabilities for protection against COVID-19.

Neither party admitted wrongdoing.

The Knox County board adopted a mask mandate during the 2020-21 school year but chose not to this year despite COVID-19 numbers that remained high when classes began.