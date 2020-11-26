Jackson restaurant owner dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

JACKSON, Tenn. – The owner of a popular Jackson restaurant has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Clark Shaw, CEO of the Old Country Store and Casey Jones Village in Jackson, died Wednesday. Shaw had been in the hospital for about a week after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Shaw’s family released a statement on his death on the Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store’s Facebook page.

“We’re both saddened and joyous to say that Clark Shaw went home to heaven peacefully this evening at 6:20 pm,” the statement reads. “The Shaw family thanks you for all your prayers, love, and support during this time.”

The family says funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.