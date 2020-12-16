‘It’s no brainer’: Health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccine at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. —With the prick of a needle, the first wave of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to doctors and nurses at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto.

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto received its first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday, 975 doses to be exact.

CEO and Administrator Brian Hogan says this vaccine is like seeing a light at the end of a tunnel. And while getting it is not a requirement, hospital workers spoke with WREG-TV to say the decision to be vaccinated was a “no brainer.”

“I’ve been following the progress of this vaccine since they started talking about it, and I feel it is safe and effective and it’s going to get us out of this pandemic,” said Dr. Omar Ghandour, a radiation oncologist.

Ghandour says initially he had concerns about the vaccine, but after doing extensive research he came to the conclusion he wanted to be vaccinated.

“This vaccine has been tried on thousands of people and it has proven to be safe and effective. There’s nothing to be afraid of,”Ghandour said.

And his colleagues agree.

“In my opinion it’s a no brainer. We’re in the middle of a pandemic people are getting sick and dying every day,” Dr. Muhammad Mirza, who specializes in Hematology and Oncology, said.

Dr. Mirza says he works directly with cancer patients who are considered high-rise. He believes by being vaccinated, he will be able to continue to do his job at full capacity, and he encourages others to get vaccinated when it becomes more available.

“Get your vaccine when you can. Don’t delay. It’s a no brainer. Just get it,” Mirza said.

For full protection, the Pfizer vaccine must be given in two doses. Hospital officials say doctors and nurses who got their vaccine today are scheduled for a second dose in three weeks.