‘It was miserable’: Memphis woman shares struggles with COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fighting for every breath. Struggling just to walk. That’s how a Memphis woman describes her battle with COVID-19 and her long recovery process.

The virus has left Leslie Nelson unable to take even a short walk.

“I’m so weak. My joints hurt. You know, it’s hard to breathe,” she said.

Nelson, who lives in Raleigh, said she started having symptoms recently after being around a friend who tested positive for the virus.

“When it came on with me, it came on hard and fast and I knew, I mean, I knew,” she said. “I wasn’t really scared. For some reason, I knew I would pull through at least that part.”

She said the eight days she spent in the hospital were a painful blur.

“The first few days I was so out of it, I don’t remember a whole lot. It was miserable. The migraines, the hallucinating. Oh my gosh, the nightmares.”

Since being released from the hospital, Nelson said the pain hasn’t lessened one bit.

In fact, this once very independent professional now finds herself unable to go to her mailbox.

Nelson uses her Facebook page to warn others about COVID-19, urging them to start doing what’s right.

“It’s simple. You just do what’s right,” she said. “What’s it going to hurt to wear a mask? You know what, we may be wrong and it maybe doesn’t help, but if we’re right and it does, we’ve got all to gain.”