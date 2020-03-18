Hernando Police employee tests positive for coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A communications officer for the Hernando Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

The police department confirmed the positive case to WREG on Tuesday. A spokesperson said the communications officer is still undergoing treatment.

“We at the Hernando Police Department will continue to follow CDC recommendations regarding best practices for minimizing exposure and transfer,” a statement from Hernando Police said. “Please keep our employees in your thoughts as we work to continue to provide our city with the best coverage possible.”

This case has not been confirmed yet by the Mississippi Department of Health.

This story is developing.