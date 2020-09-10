Here’s where you can get financial help in Memphis during the pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are so many people and businesses struggling in the midst of this pandemic, and the city of Memphis says it’s here to help.

For individuals MIFA is always a good resource, and the city added another $3.5 million to the organization. City residents can get rent, mortgage or utility assistance from MIFA.

For those in the hospitality industry, the Welcome to Memphis organization has partnered with the city to aid those who’ve been directly impacted by the pandemic. Artists who are dealing with a rough patch can get financial help, as well.

Of course, small businesses are doing what they can to stay afloat. They can apply for the Small Business Stabilization grant. You can read more about what you’ll need to qualify and how to apply at memphisbdc.org/grants.