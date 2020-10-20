Health officials warn second wave of coronavirus has started in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County health officials are warning people across the Mid-South the second wave of coronavirus has started in Shelby County.

At this time, the most active cases of COVID-19 are in Arlington, Millington, East Memphis, Hickory Hill, Collierville, and Bartlett.

David Sweat, Shelby County Health Department Chief of Epidemiology, said people should be mindful, the second wave has begun.

Alisa Haushalter, the director of the Shelby County Health Department, echoed Sweat’s statement and said though hospitals are not at their breaking points, they are getting overwhelmed.

“Hospital capacity, while we’re not at capacity, is being strained,” Haushalter, said. “Our cases for hospitalizations are increasing in Shelby County, and that’s not only in Shelby County, but what’s happening in the rural communities.”

As for the state of Tennessee, it is considered in the red zone with the 16th highest COVID rate in the the country.

“I’m not directly asking the state to issue a mandate. That’s been the governor’s decision thus far and the requests would come from other elected officials. I think our position is the more people we get masking the better,” Haushalter said.

As October winds down, some people may be concerned about Halloween. Haushalter said they are no canceling the holiday, but are asking people to be mindful and safe, so they do not transmit the virus.

Additionally, financial help is being offered to smaller faith based organizations hit hard by the pandemic with a grant called “Our faithful comeback.”

The grant is designed to help small places of worship with live stream equipment and setup at no cost to the organization.