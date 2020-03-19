Health officials: red flags to look for if you’re getting COVID-19 test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. -- More options for coronavirus testing leads to new concerns.

It’s not just the state conducting this testing anymore. This week private labs were added to the mix getting the specimen from various healthcare providers across the Mid-South.

Shelby County Health Director Alisa Haushalter said it’s vital to pay attention to where you are going to get tested.

“Any place you look at cleanliness first. Organization. Whether people wear gloves at the appropriate times. Gloves should be changed in between every patient and every procedure,” she explained. “What do they have covering on their body? Do they have an appropriate mask on? Then just overall how they manage and handle things. You shouldn’t drop things on the floor and pick them up. That’s always evident.”

Haushalter says anything suspicious should be reported to the state health department.

“When people file a complaint, it’s always at the state level. Not the local level,” she said.

As of Thursday afternoon, Tennessee health officials had not responded to WREG on whether they’ve received any complaints pertaining to Shelby County providers and COVID-19 testing.

Health experts say it’s best to be safe and contact a trusted doctor or provider. They will determine your symptoms and look at other factors to see if a test is needed.

Haushalter says it’s also important to remember every licensed facility and professional knows what standards they should be following.

“And then individual nurses, I’m responsible that I dress and wear appropriate PPE. If I do not, that is my license that can be impacted,” she said.

You can always verify the practice and the individual through the state’s website. https://apps.health.tn.gov/Licensure/

If individuals have concerns, they can file a complaint with the Office of Investigations: https://www.tn.gov/health/health-professionals/hcf-main/filing-a-complaint.html. All complaints are confidential.