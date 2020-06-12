Health experts still researching, studying COVID-19 symptoms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been six months since COVID-19 plagued the world, changing our everyday lives. While doctors say we’ve learned a lot about the virus, they also say we still have a long road ahead of us.

Infectious disease physician Dr. Stephen Threlkeld says the medical field has learned a lot about what once was a mysterious virus.

“We’re looking at the possibility of a vaccine in the order of a year after the discovery of the virus. Nothing like that has ever happened before,” Threlkeld said.

He says doctors have learned this virus affects more than just the respiratory system as originally thought, targeting other organs and triggering symptoms like nausea, diarrhea and loss of taste and smell.

There have also been discoveries in how the virus affects children. Threlkeld says it was originally believed children were less prone to the virus. However, it’s been determined the symptoms in children are just different.

“It can do rashes, trouble with mouth and mucous membrane and all matter of symptoms and signs that we wouldn’t have expected in these sorts of things,” Threlkeld said.

Threlkeld says it’s still uncertain what the future holds. He says they’re learning new things each day, but it’s going to take more time and research.

“We can’t be over confident. We have to look for these things down the road and try to and take steps to prevent this,” Threlkeld said. “You hope that the silver lining of this very difficult situation is that we can be more prepared the next time.”

Threlkeld says a few things they know without a doubt work to prevent the spread of the virus are wearing masks, washing your hands and social distancing.