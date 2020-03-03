Health Department opens coronavirus hotline for questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department has opened a hotline to answer your coronavirus questions.

There is no case of the virus here in Memphis or in Tennessee, but health officials know many of you are concerned.

For more information, call the Shelby County Health Department’s coronavirus hotline at (901) 692-7523.

Alisha Haushalter, the director of the Shelby County Health Department says it’s good for people to seek information, but there is no need to fear.

“You can trust we are going to notify you if we have known coronavirus in our community,” Haushalter said.



There is a state law that requires reporting of suspects or of known cases of infectious diseases so we will get notice immediately if there is someone who is even being investigated of coronavirus.



The health department has even set up a hotline that has been operating for about a week, and people have been calling.



She says coronavirus is different from the basic flu symptoms.



“People tend to have a deeper type of cough, similar to pneumonia, that is much lower in the respiratory tract,” she said.



And if there is an outbreak in Shelby County, we are told the public will be notified after the mayor.

Agencies like the University of Tennessee, the school system and the CDC are working together to keep track of any coronavirus threat.



Tuesday afternoon, the CDC will hold held a tele-briefing with the media for an update on the illness.



Health officials say you want to make sure you are getting current scientific information like that from the CDC.