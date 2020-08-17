Harding Academy confirms COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Harding Academy confirmed Monday it is experiencing multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 among athletic teams in its high school.

Harding Head of School Trent Williamson said all athletics have been suspended and students in grades 9-12 have been transitioned to virtual learning for the next two weeks.

Lower grades were open for in-person instruction, though parents in lower and middle school could choose virtual instruction.

Williamson did not say how many students were thought to be infected or in contact with the virus.

“We are working closely with the Shelby County Health Department to ensure we are following all protocols to protect the health and safety of our students and faculty,” Williams said in a statement.

According to Harding Academy’s web site, the East Memphis private school returned to instruction Aug. 10.