Governor: Virus cases down in 80% of Mississippi counties

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says new cases of the coronavirus are declining in more than 80% of the state’s 82 counties.

The Republican governor said Thursday that the decrease is a result of residents’ commitment to wearing masks and social distancing. He urged Mississippians not to become complacent and to continue their efforts to slow the virus’ spread, adding that people can’t start ignoring the virus again.

The governor said the state is seeing steady decreases in more than 70 counties. However, he said there was “more work to do” in six counties. Officials are still seeing positive cases in Forrest, Jones, Lee, Union, Bolivar and Panola.