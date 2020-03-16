Governor Bill Lee announces statewide closure of schools

In this July 9, 2019, file photo Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new soccer club stadium in East Ridge, Tenn. Tennessee would become the first state in the nation to receive its Medicaid funding in a lump sum under a proposal seeking to drastically overhaul the program that provides […]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee urged all school districts statewide to close as early as possible to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

All schools are expected to close no later than Friday, March 20, and remain closed through Tuesday, March 31.

“We understand the tremendous burden school closure places on families and we will continue to work with both the federal government and school districts to ensure we continue essential supports like meals for students in need.”

Shelby County Schools, local municipal schools and several other districts had already announced they would be closed through March 30.