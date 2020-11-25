Gov. Tate Reeves expands mask mandate to half of Mississippi counties

Gov. Tate Reeves sports a “Mississippi Strong” face mask following his coronavirus news briefing in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Reeves and other state officials provided reporters an update on the coronavirus and the state’s ongoing strategy to limit transmission. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has announced he is expanding his mask mandate to cover half of Mississippi’s 82 counties.

Reeves had previously placed under the mandate 22 counties with the highest number of new cases of coronavirus. The news comes after the dean of the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s School of Medicine called on the governor to reinstitute a statewide mask mandate.

Mississippi’s top health official says he is exhausted trying to convince people in the state to take the coronavirus seriously. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the public is refusing to follow public health guidelines.