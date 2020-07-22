WATCH: Gov. Reeves gives updates about coronavirus in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI — Governor Tate Reeves is scheduled to provide more updates about Mississippi’s coronavirus response.
On Wednesday, the state health department reported 1,547 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 47,071 cases.
Gov. Reeves’ briefing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on this post and on WREG’s Facebook page.
