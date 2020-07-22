WATCH: Gov. Reeves gives updates about coronavirus in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On the campus of LeMoyne-Owen College, students and educators now have idea of what classes will look like in the fall.

Students will return to classes virtually on August 12. To make sure they have digital access, the college is teaming up with Microsoft to provide laptops for all students.

"We're excited because we have a partnership with Microsoft and we'll be putting Microsoft computers in the hands of every freshman and every single student on our campus," said Interim President Dr. Carol Johnson-Dean.