Gov. Lee to address Tennessee’s COVID-19 surge Sunday

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee puts on his mask during a break in the state budget hearings Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. According to a Vanderbilt University School of Medicine study released Tuesday, Tennessee counties that have not required wearing masks in public are on average seeing COVID-19 death rates double or more compared with those that instituted mandates. Lee has opposed a statewide mask mandate, stressing personal responsibility. He has instead allowed counties to decide whether to require masks. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee is expected to address the state Sunday night on Tennessee’s recent surge of COVID-19 cases.

Lee’s address is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central time, and can be seen here on wreg.com and on the governor’s Facebook and Youtube channels.

It comes as Tennessee was cited this week as having the highest per capita rate of COVID-19 transmission. “We are the worst in the world,” a Memphis infectious disease specialist said.

The state did not release data on new cases and deaths Saturday, “due to the volume of tests being processed.” Numbers will be released on Sunday and combined with that day’s data.

On Friday, Tennessee reported 10,421 new COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths. On Thursday, the state reported 8,945 new cases and 177 deaths.

The first healthcare workers in the Memphis area began receiving Pfizer vaccines for the virus on Thursday, several days after neighboring states began administering doses.

The state said 2,700 people had received vaccinations in the first days of availability. In Shelby County, about 0.04% of the population has been vaccinated.