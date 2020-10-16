Gov. Lee asks to suspend accountability measures for schools, teachers this year due to pandemic

Citing the disruption caused by coronavirus, Tennessee’s governor and education commissioner said Friday they want to remove negative consequences for schools and teachers from this year’s student assessment results.

“Given the unprecedented disruption that the COVID-19 pandemic and extended time away from the classroom has had on Tennessee’s students, my Administration will work with the General Assembly to bring forward a solution for this school year that alleviates any burdens associated with educator evaluations and school accountability metrics,” said Gov. Bill Lee in a statement.

Student assessments will be conducted as planned.

Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said she supported the move.

“Due to COVID-19, Tennessee districts and schools experienced extended periods away from the classroom and missed critical instruction time during the spring. The department supports Governor Lee’s call for holding teachers and schools harmless from negative consequences associated with accountability measures this school year,” Schwinn said.

“We look forward to working together with our elected officials on a solution for this school year that preserves our strong foundations while ensuring that every teacher feels supported in focusing on educating their students,” she said.