Google Maps rolls out COVID-19 tracking feature

(WIVB) – Google Maps is rolling out a new feature that allows users to see how prevalent cases of COVID-19 are in a given area.
When you open the app, if you click on the upper right hand corner of the screen, you will get an option that says “COVID-19 info”.
The data will then show a seven-day average of new cases, along with a label indicating if cases are trending lower or higher.
- History of presidential debates
- 90-year-old Florida man hits hole-in-one
- Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, Sec. of Health to give update on state’s COVID-19 response
- Italian restaurant takes anti-mask stance with ‘Godfather’ billboard
- Authorities: 15-year-old boy, woman injured in Batesville shooting