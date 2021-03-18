Free masks for children, teens to be given away in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency have partnered with CHEMOURS to provide masks for children in need.

According to the Shelby County Mayor’s Office, CHEMOURS generously provided the funds to purchase the youth-sized masks as some students head back to in-person learning.

The free masks will be distributed on Saturday, March 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations around the county:

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church: 620 Parkrose Rd, Memphis, TN 38109

Anointed Temple of Praise: 3939 Riverdale Rd, Memphis, TN 38115

Iglesia Nueva Vida: 4945 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38118

Greater Imani Church, The Cathedral of Faith: 3824 Austin Peay Hwy, Memphis, TN 38128

Bloomfield Full Gospel Baptist Church: 123 South Parkway West, Memphis, TN 38109

Woodstock Middle School: 5885 Woodstock Cuba Rd, Memphis, TN 38127

Agricenter International: 7777 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN 38018

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children above the age of two wear a mask in public settings and when around those not in their immediate household.