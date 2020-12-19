FedEx to begin shipping Moderna COVID-19 vaccines across the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – FedEx has announced it will begin shipping the first round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines across the United States.

Less than a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Moderna’s vaccine for emergency use, the company says it will begin transport of the vaccine and kits of supplies for administration. FedEx says it will use its FedEx Priority Overnight service, which is supported by its FedEx Priority Alert advanced monitoring.

FedEx says it is transporting the vaccine for McKesson Corp. McKesson Corp. has a plant in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

FedEx began delivering shipments of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine throughout the United States last week. The company says it is set to begin shipments throughout Canada and is also preparing to make international deliveries.

“The FedEx team and network are uniquely positioned to deliver on this mission in the U.S. and around the world,” Don Colleran, president and chief executive officer of FedEx Express said in a release. “The transportation of vaccines continues our ongoing work since the beginning of the pandemic to keep critical supply chains operating, meet the increased demands for residential delivery and deliver more than 9,600 humanitarian aid shipments around the globe.”

We're ready to move Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and kits of medical supplies from @McKesson distribution facilities to communities across the U.S. ✈️ Read the announcement: https://t.co/pQkkKUo0m3 pic.twitter.com/ZbLx5sQrpM — FedEx (@FedEx) December 19, 2020