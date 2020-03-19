Families fight ‘cabin fever,’ spend time outdoors amid coronavirus pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local families are finding ways to have fun and enjoy the great outdoors while also exercising caution amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday, 9-year-old Margaret Campbell was soaking up the sunshine at Shelby Farms Park and expressing what many are feeling right now.

“I’m glad to be out. It’s nice to get some fresh air, when you’re basically stuck inside all day,” Margaret said.

Margaret, her cousin Walker and their grandmother Anne Curtis decided the weather was just too nice and it was time to shed the “cabin fever” caused by self-quarantining and social distancing.

“Because you don’t get to see any of your friends, really. All you get to do to see them is just Facetime,” Margaret said.

Sherry Scott and her 9-year-old daughter Lauren played board games in the back of their SUV after walking around the lake. Sherry says the pair practiced social distancing, but she wonders how many other people are doing the same.

“We tried to stay away from people on the walking trail, because at one point we were walking beside some people, so we just kind of slowed down,” Scott said. “We’re just being conscience about making sure we stay our distance.”

Like most other parks and recreation areas, Shelby Farms closed its public restrooms, visitors center and outdoor play areas, but encouraged the public to use the trails for hiking, running or biking.

It’s called the “new normal,” but for folks like Elsie Bell, who is from Redding, Pennsylvania and is in town visiting her son, the great outdoors may be just what the doctor ordered.

“You know, as long as you stay away from people, I think it’s alright to be outside,” Bell said. “I think the fresh air might be good for your emotional well being.”