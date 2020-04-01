Expert: Hardest impact from COVID-19 expected in 2 weeks; Shelby County needs more medical equipment, space

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Commission met virtually Wednesday to get an update from local health officials about the coronavirus pandemic. The latest information suggests the hardest impact will come in about two weeks, and they’re worried.

Dr. Manoj Jain, a member of the Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force, explained that the area needs to double its hospital bed capacity, needs three times as many ventilators and needs six to eight times more space in intensive care units than what it currently has.

He said they’re also working to recruit retired doctors as well as medical students to get hospitals ready.

“Any way you calculate, it’s a one or two multiplier for the need we have. So just a big picture to help you understand and the medical society is working with us to get retired doctors and medical students,” Jain said.

Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner also announced during the meeting that a Juvenile Detention Center officer tested positive for the coronavirus and potentially exposed children at the facility.

Officials said they are coming up with a plan of action.