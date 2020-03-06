Doctors encourage ‘virtual visits’ to help prevent spread of coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Doctors are encouraging "virtual visits" to assess patients' symptoms as way to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“The CDC is encouraging folks not to come to the physician’s office primarily so we can protect other individuals," said Dr. Greg Jenkins with Baptist Medical Group.

Through the "MyChart" portal, Baptist patients can schedule an appointment for a virtual visit or see a physician immediately on demand.

“That provider can then assess their symptoms and whether or not they’re really at risk and what they may need to do about that," Jenkins said. "By doing it through telemedicine we’re able to protect all the other patients in the office as well.”

It’s a video visit that allows you to see and speak to a doctor in real time from the comfort on your home. They’re able to discuss your symptoms and exposure risk.

The suggestion is coming days after Governor Bill Lee confirmed Tennessee's first case in Williamson County. That patient is isolated at home and is experiencing very mild symptoms.

“We think this option is even better because the provider can actually see through the video visit the patient and we think that’s better than just a phone call," Jenkins said, "but I do anticipate they will increase.”

If you do need to come in for an in person visit, isolation rooms are set up, along kits that include masks and clothing for doctors and patients who think they might’ve been exposed to coronavirus.