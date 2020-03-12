Disney on Ice canceled, crowd size limit implemented at Landers Center

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The Landers Center says all Disney on Ice performances have been canceled, and a crowd size limit has been implemented at DeSoto County performance facilities and venues.

The Landers Center announced the cancellation in a statement released Thursday evening, saying in part, “Our top priority is always the health and safety of our participants, volunteers, staff and spectators.”

The DeSoto County Convention and Visitors Bureau (DCCVB) is mandating that no event that takes place in a DCCVB facility or venue, such as the Landers Center, can have more than 500 attendees.

The Landers Center says this is being done on the recommendation of the state health department and local authorities.

Those who bought a ticket can return to where they bought it from for a refund. If you purchased a ticket through Ticketmaster, the money will be automatically refunded to your credit card.