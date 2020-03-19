DeSoto County teacher delivers food to students during school closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HORN LAKE, Miss. — WREG spoke to a DeSoto County teacher who is delivering food to the homes of her students during the school closure.

Tymara Dunlap is a fifth grade teacher at Horn Lake Intermediate School. She's dropping off lunches as a part of the school's meal program. The meal program is to ensure that all students will remain fed during the school's closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Normally, parents pick up their child's lunch at school throughout the day, but Dunlap says she decided to take things a little further when she realized some parents were unable to make the drive.

"I reached out to my parents, asking them what can I do? How can I serve them in any capacity as far as getting them meals?" Dunlap said.

Dunlap says she understands many parents work or are physically unable to pick up their child's meal each day. She says she wanted to bridge that gap between the school and the community to make sure no one is left out despite the circumstances.

"For some of our students, this is the meal that they look for," Dunalp said. "They look for what the school has to offer."

Parents and grandparents like Shirley Hawkins couldn't be more thankful.

"She's taking out of her own special time to do this," Hawkins said. "She didn't have to do this. This is something that she didn't have to do."

Dunlap says she is fully aware of the risk of possibly being exposed and does her best to practice good hygiene and social distancing. However, she says despite the risk, her students' ability to eat is her main priority.

"I've always told my students, no matter what time of the day, no matter when it happens, I will always be there for them," Dunlap said.