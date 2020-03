DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The Desoto County School District will provide free grab and go meals to children up to 18 years of age.

The meals will be served from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the school closure.

The child does not have to be a student at Desoto County school in order to receive a meal but they must be present at the time of pickup.

Parents can purchase a meal as well for $3. Exact change is required to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.