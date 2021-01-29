DeSoto County residents report smooth vaccination process at Landers Center

DESOTO CO., Miss. — While Shelby County residents continue to wait hours for their COVID vaccination, things are different in Mississippi.

The process at the Landers Center is simple: check in, sit in line a minute or two for your shot, wait 15 minutes for any adverse reaction and then drive home happy.

“I drove up, didn’t even have to get out of the car,” said Memphis wrestling legend Jimmy Kimble, aka King Cobra, who received a vaccination Friday. “I rolled the window down, they gave me the shot and I drove right around. Longest time is a 15-minute wait period after you take the first shot.”

Related Content MSDH leaders discuss COVID-19 vaccine availability in Mississippi

Cobra has managed to avoid COVID-19 and with his first vaccination shot now behind him, he’s one step closer to peace of mind.

“Well, with my age and stuff like that, and the virus, that was the priority! Try to get some protection from that,” Kimble said.

The Landers Center is giving out 400 vaccinations per day and will ramp up to 800 shots a day next week, as the second round of shots begin.

So far, the process in the Magnolia State appears to be running smoothly.

“The state-run sites are running very smoothly. People are very pleased with the way they’ve been able to get in and out,” said Gov. Tate Reeves.

Some patients WREG spoke with say they both registered and got their shots on Friday. If you’re a Mississippi resident, you can click here to sign up online.