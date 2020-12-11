Dentists, eye doctors may soon be asked to help administer coronavirus vaccinations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some medical professionals, who don’t normally give vaccines, may soon be called on to help administer the COVID vaccination.

Dentists are the latest medical professionals who could be pulled in to help give COVID-19 vaccinations. Memphis dentist Dr. Denise Mustiful Martin says it makes sense.

“Dentists are very apt at giving inter-muscular injections because we give them every day,” Martin said.

She says shots are often given during dental procedures and dentists are qualified.

“It’s logical. It’s good. It’s reasonable. It gets to the masses quickly,” Martin said.

At a time when trying to vaccinate as many people as possible, medical professionals who don’t typically vaccinate may be called on to do it. In fact, the American Dental Association has sent a letter to the CDC pushing for it.

Dr. Daniel Bird is with the Crosstown Dental Group and says the more options people have to get the vaccine, the better.

“If they have a cleaning appointment on Monday. They show up for their cleaning appointment, we can ask them ahead of time if they want to receive the vaccine,” Bird said. “If they say yes and we had it there on hand, I could give them that injection into their shoulder and it takes less than a minute. We just go on about cleaning their teeth. I think it would just be another part of their day.”

Eye doctors are also being talked about as another source to give the vaccine. Optometrist Dr. David Haba says it’s a great way to reach people in rural areas, who don’t live close to vaccination sites.

“Ninety percent of Tennessee’s consider rural, you know, so being able to expand access to care, not necessarily in our big, big cities per se, but in some of the smaller areas where that the ability to deliver something like that’s a little underserved I think is an area where it can definitely help,” Haba said.

And because people often trust their own doctors more, they may be more comfortable about rolling up their sleeves in their doctor’s office.

“It’s safe, effective and regulated,” Martin said.

Martin was in the Pfizer clinical trial for the COVID-19 vaccine. she says taking part was a great example for others about being responsible for your own health care and contributing to a good outcome.