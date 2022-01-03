MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Long lines for COVID testing continue the first Monday of the new year as coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket.

An unvaccinated Geraldine Williams says the newest testing site Compass Laboratory Services near the airport was her 4th stop today.

“We were trying to get in to get tested and everybody lined up and we got to this one and we decided to stay on right here instead of keep trying to find a line that’s shorter,” Williams said.

People WREG spoke with said the demand for testing is so high, they had about two hours in line for a test but the wait is worth it to save a life.

CEO Mike Bruce said the site has seen up to 850 people a day since partnering with the city. While the demand for testing grows, he said the location is dealing with a staffing shortage.

“We’re understaffed so we reached out to the friends and family. I’ve got my daughter here from Minneapolis. We’ve got brother-in-laws, cousins, sisters, everybody we can find to come in and help us do this,” he said.

According to Google trends Monday afternoon, the Memphis area ranked number 6 in the country for most searches about COVID testing. Most of the related searches were about the Compass Labatory Services.

When it comes to a solution Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist with Baptist Memorial Healthcare, says at-home test could be the answer.

“The bottom line is we just need more test available because a lot of folks out there could have their needs met with the home test you could pick up at the pharmacy,” he said.

Until there is better access to testing, some like Anita Kyles say they’ll continue to wait in line because it could be a life or death situation.

“I have a brand-new grandbaby and we had family from out of town over for Christmas and everything, so I just wanted to make sure everybody got tested,” Kyles said.

The Compass Laboratory Services location is open 6 days a week.

Click here to find a list of testing sites.