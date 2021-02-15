Shelby County closes COVID vaccine sites Tuesday due to weather

A huge line formed Jan. 26 for vaccinations at the Pipkin Building at the Fairgrounds.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four COVID-19 vaccination sites in Shelby County will be closed due to weather and hazardous driving conditions Tuesday.

Appointments scheduled for Feb. 16 will be rescheduled for a later date. The health department will make any decisions on closures the rest of this week based on condition.

Sites affected:

· Pipkin Building – 940 Early Maxwell Road, Memphis

· Germantown Baptist Church – 9450 Poplar Avenue, Germantown

· Southwest Tennessee Community College Whitehaven Center – 1234 Finley Road, Memphis

· CSFP Warehouse – 1020 South Bellevue, Memphis

Also Monday, the county announced that the city of Memphis will take over the vaccine site at the Pipkin Building at the Fairgrounds beginning in March. The city already operates a site at the old vehicle inspection station in Cordova.

The Shelby County Health Department released a statement:

“The Shelby County Health Department will begin transitioning day-to-day management of the Pipkin Building vaccination site to the City of Memphis at the beginning of March. The transition will allow the Health Department to deploy more of its personnel and resources to providing vaccinations to vulnerable groups and communities while still providing vaccine oversight for the mass vaccination drive-thru sites.”