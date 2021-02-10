COVID vaccination appointments in Shelby County rescheduled due to weather

Cars line up at a vaccination site at the Pipkin Building on Feb. 1.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 vaccination appointments scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 11 in Shelby County have been rescheduled to Feb. 18 due to the threat of inclement weather.

The Shelby County Health Department said the following COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closed:

· Pipkin Building – 940 Early Maxwell Road, Memphis

· Germantown Baptist Church – 9450 Poplar Avenue, Germantown

· Southwest Tennessee Community College Whitehaven Center – 1234 Finley Road, Memphis

· CSFP Warehouse – 1020 South Bellevue, Memphis

All appointments scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 11 will be rescheduled for the same time next Thursday. Emails will be sent to those with Thursday appointments to notify them of the change.

There is no need to reschedule appointments, the department said. The Shelby County Health Department said it will make decisions on future days based on conditions.

Ice accumulation is possible in some areas of Shelby County Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Updated information will be posted on the www.shelby.community website.