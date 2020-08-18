COVID Task Force provides update on coronavirus impacts across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health Department voiced her concerns about fall sports returning across the county, on Tuesday.

Haushalter reiterated it is too soon for sports to return. She said with younger people crowding together and playing contact sports the likelihood of the coronavirus spreading goes up.

“We did not recommend contact sports at the current time,” Haushalter said. “Anytime we see a large number of young people impacted, engaged in the same sport and close contact. That’s disconcerting to us.”

As the pandemic continues, health officials are learning more about COVID-19. Some schools across the area are reopening with students in the classrooms. Haushalter said new guidelines came from the state, relating to screening children, which will impact how schools are doing things this coming semester.

“Previously, it was recommended that children be screened prior to coming to school or at school. That’s no longer recommended. That’s informed by science,” Haushalter said.

On Tuesday, the health department reported there were 25,364 COVID-19 cases in Shelby County, which is an increase of 89 since Sunday, and a total of 334 deaths. Despite numbers improving, health department officials said it’s still too soon to return to a pre-pandemic normal.

“We really can’t do that currently,” Haushalter said. “We have to continue to stay focused on where we are and remain vigilant.”

Jenny Bartlett-Prescott, church health chief operating officer, said they can perform 8,200 tests each week at 30 different test sites in Shelby County, and they will continue to add new sites.

Additionally, there is assistance available for those who are facing economic hardships. If people are struggling to pay their utility bills, the Shelby County Community Service Agency can provide households with up to $650 towards their utility bills. It is based on their income or lack of income.