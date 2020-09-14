COVID clusters mean quarantines at schools in north Mississippi, eastern Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A cluster of COVID cases at schools in north Mississippi and eastern Arkansas means dozens are now in quarantine.

This past week, there were 14 positive cases at Lewisburg High School in Desoto County. All but one of those were on one sports team.

Now, 76 are in quarantine there.

Lewisburg Middle School had two confirmed cases, and 36 are in quarantine.

And starting Tuesday, seventh through 12th graders at Manila High School in Arkansas will move to blending learning after a few students tested positive over the weekend and today, according to the superintendent.

Nearly 500 of the students there will be learning from home.