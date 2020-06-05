COVID cases continue to rise, with 19 deaths at one nursing home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID cases are still rising, and there’s more concerning news coming nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Shelby County.



In the last couple of days, there have been four new resident deaths related to COVID-19 at Quince Nursing and Rehab. That makes 19 total deaths there.

Sixty-eight residents have tested positive, 17 of those since Thursday.

The Shelby County Health Department is tracking clusters in several other facilities.



There are several facilities in which those clusters are considered resolved, including the Village at Germantown, where there were five deaths and Carriage Court Assisted Living facility, which had four corona-virus related deaths.

There were jumps in COVID-19 cases here in the Mid-South on Friday.



Shelby County was up by 123 since Thursday, up to 5,600. DeSoto County cases are almost up to 600 and Crittenden County is at 425.



Tennessee’s numbers rose by 400, to 25,520. Mississippi is up by about 200, to 16,700. Arkansas’ cases were up by more than 200, to 8,600.