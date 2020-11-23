COVID-19 vaccine expected in Shelby County before Christmas, health officials say

In this photo illustration a bottle of Covid-19 coronavirus Vaccine is seen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A COVID-19 vaccine is expected in Shelby County before Christmas, health officials told county commissioners Monday.

Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said those vaccines will start in hospitals and at the health department and will be free.

Haushalter also told commissioners that the hospital system is “significantly stretched” and they’re concerned about a spike after Thanksgiving.

Dr. Bruce Randolph said the county needs 70 percent of people in Shelby County to take the vaccine for it to have the needed impact on the community.

He said the health department will have about 22,000 doses and hospitals would have more.

This is a developing story.

