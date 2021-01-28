COVID-19 vaccine coming to several sites in West Tennessee, including Shelby County Walmart stores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health said it is partnering with pharmacies and community health clinics to add more than 100 new vaccination sites across the state.

The new locations include 11 locations of Walmart in Shelby County and eight other pharmacies in West Tennessee. These locations are expected to receive vaccines this week, TDH said.

The new locations are designed to distribute the vaccine equitably across the state. Supplies of the vaccine remain limited and availability varies by county and provider. The providers will handle their own scheduling process, TDH said.

Vaccinations will be free, the state said. Eligibility varies by county. You can check eligibility in your county here.

“These pharmacies and clinics are easily accessible to Tennesseans who have barriers to receiving health care, like lack of transportation or health insurance,” said Dr. Lisa Piercey with TDH. “We’re bringing COVID-19 vaccines to familiar and convenient locations for residents of these communities to receive their vaccinations.”

Shelby County locations

Bartlett, Walmart, 8480 Highway 64

Bartlett, Walmart, 6520 Memphis Arlington Road

Bartlett, Walmart, 8400 U.S. Highway 64

Collierville, Walmart, 560 West Poplar Ave.

Cordova, Walmart, 577 North Germantown Parkway

Memphis, Walmart, 3950 Austin Peay Highway

Memphis, Walmart, 6990 East Shelby Drive

Memphis, Walmart, 5255 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Memphis, Walmart, 2856 Hickory Hill Road

Memphis, Walmart, 6727 Raleigh Lagrange Road

Memphis, Walmart, 7525 Winchester Road

West Tennessee locations

Dyer County, Dyersburg, C and C Pharmacy, 2490 Parr Ave., Suite 9

Dyer County, Dyersburg, Walmart, 2650 Lake Road

Hardeman County, Bolivar, Walmart, 1604 West Market St.

Haywood County, Brownsville, Walmart, 1100 South Dupree Ave.

Lauderdale County, Ripley, Express Rx, 251 South Washington St.

Lauderdale County, Ripley, Walmart, 628 Highway 51 North

Tipton County, Covington, Miller’s Pharmacy, 110 Star Shopping Center

McNairy County, Adamsville, Todd’s Discount Drugs, 347 East Main St.



