Coronavirus testing to be offered by Kroger, Christ Community Health Services this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South residents will have several changes to participate in drive-thru coronavirus testing this week.

Starting Tuesday, May 5, Kroger, in partnership with the University of Memphis and Cherokee Health Systems, will provide testing on the college campus.

The drive-thru testing will take place through May 7 in the Central Avenue Parking lot next to Holiday Inn from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those interested in getting tested should schedule a test here.

On Wednesday, May 6, Christ Community Health Services will also provide testing at 5366 Mendenhall Mall. This one is open to everyone and you do not have to have symptoms in order to be tested.

You must register ahead of time by calling (901) 842-3160.