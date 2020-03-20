Coronavirus-related dental advertisement raises ethical questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — During the coronavirus pandemic, dentists have been urged not to perform non-essential procedures on patients.

Empty parking lots means a lot of people are home, but some dental professionals were concerned about a dentist whose advertisement they say was in bad taste.

When the group of dental professionals saw the ad, they took action.

It’s a sponsored post on Facebook for a Collierville dental practice that reads: “With time off from work and school, now is a great time to schedule your routine dental cleaning.”

It goes on to say they’re offering 30% off and even a roll of toilet paper for patients who come in to Sneed Dental Arts.

Dental professionals sent it to WREG because it goes against the American Dental Association advisory that came out earlier this week, saying “the ADA recommends dentists nationwide postpone elective procedures for the next three weeks" and focus only on emergency cases.

WREG went to Sneed Dental Arts in Collierville to try to get an explanation.

The employee inside had nothing to say about the ad, but after that, Dr. Kathryn Sneed called us herself.

She said a marketing firm put out the ad Monday, then the ADA guidelines came out Tuesday night. She said she asked them to take it down and changed protocol.

She said the toilet paper reference was meant to be a joke to help with stress, and she didn’t mean to offend anyone.

Sneed said she’s now changing her marketing policy. She now has to approve any posts or ads put out on her behalf.

WREG did reach out to the Department of Health to see if the licensure board got any complaints about this, but we have not yet heard back

The post has now been taken down.