Coronavirus outbreak impacts local bridal business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local business owner says her business is already feeling the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

WREG spoke with a local bridal shop owner who says the coronavirus outbreak has affected 20 percent of her business.

E-ling Ballew says she’s been in the bridal industry since the 1980s, helping people in the Mid-South find the wedding dress of their dreams in a timely matter.

However, she says the quick, overseas coronavirus outbreak is threatening that process. Like many Mid-South small business owners, Ballew’s products are made in China.

“Some vendors have stopped the rush delivery service because of the factory not being fully operated in China,” Ballew said.

She says all her 2020 merchandise is in, since most people order wedding gowns five to six months in advance. However, the slow production overseas due to the outbreak has caused a delay on her delivery times for bridesmaids’ gowns.

Ballew says her Chinese vendors are still operating, but the factories are seeing a shortage of employees due to quarantines and city lock-downs.

“Instead of full staff of workers, there are only 20 to 40 percent of workers have returned since the Chinese new year,” Ballew said.

With the possibility of the coronavirus spreading to the Mid-South, Ballew says she’s working to do her part to protect her own employees by encouraging healthy hygiene practices.

“Me personally, I’ve tried to find some masks, but they’re all out of stock,” Ballew said.

The CDC says they encourage all employers to take caution now by ensuring their sick leave policies are flexible and performing routine surface cleanings throughout the business.