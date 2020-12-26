Coronavirus hospitalizations in Arkansas remain high

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Coronavirus hospitalizations in Arkansas are hovering near their recent record high, even amid holiday gatherings and travel that health officials have warned are likely to further spread the virus.

State health officials reported there were 1,062 Arkansas residents hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday, a drop of 31 from the day before. The state record was set Wednesday, when there were 1,110 hospitalized with the disease.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Friday reported 2,122 newly confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, as well as 32 additional deaths linked to COVID-19.