Coronavirus Alert: Health Check – April 4, 2020

Check out the latest installment of WREG’s special “Coronavirus Alert: Health Check.”
Part 1:
Part 2:
Part 3:
More information from tonight's episode:
Healthcare specialists debate: Should everyone wear a mask?
Shelby County health officials emphasize social distancing, order non-essential businesses to remain closed
Binghampton retailer repurposes traditional West African fabric to make masks
Mississippi shelter-in-place order now in effect
Governor Bill Lee issues ‘Safer-at-Home’ order for Tennessee