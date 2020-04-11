Breaking News
Coronavirus Alert: Health Check – April 10, 2020

Check out the latest edition of “Coronavirus Alert: Health Check.”

Stories featured in this episode:

Memphis Fire Department confirms 19 employees have tested positive for COVID-19

MLGW says it's taking protective steps after three employees test positive for COVID-19

Prison union points to transfer inmates as root of Forrest City coronavirus outbreak

Tennessee Board of Education clarifies graduation requirements

Tennessee volunteers check on people feeling lonely during isolation

Tippah County enforces curfew to combat coronavirus pandemic

