Consumer Alert: Scammers are trying to get your stimulus money

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lawmakers in Washington are still working out the details of those stimulus checks, but scammers are already trying to get their hands on your money.

The Better Business Bureau said don’t fall for it.

“This morning’s new announcement, we can now place you in the Hardship Program. Call you please call my direct number?”

The robocalls have vague information about programs that don’t exist. They’ll try to contact you by phone, text, email and even social media.



“We’ve seen people get text messages that say you have a thousand dollars to support you through the outbreak that has been pre-approved. Here is a link you have to click on in order to get your stimulus payment. We know the government is not texting people about the stimulus payments.”

The BBB said some people are even getting text messages telling them in order to qualify for the stimulus package they must fill out the 2020 Census or take a mandatory online test for the coronavirus.

“There is no such thing.”

Remember, the government will never ask you to pay anything up front to get the stimulus money. They don’t need you to provide personal information in order to receive the payment.

Also, the checks are not in the mail yet.

“Anybody who tells you they can get you the stimulus payment right now if you provide information is lying.”

Link: BBB Scam Tracker

