Community, faith leaders urge public to avoid gathering in person for Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Faith, community and medical leaders are issuing an urgent plea one week away from Christmas, as COVID-19 cases reach record numbers.

“We are in the middle of the thanksgiving surge of this virus and unless we change our behavior, we will witness a surge upon a surge,” said Rev. Dr. J. Lawrence Turner.

In a week where Shelby County set a new single day record for COVID cases, community leaders are begging for people to stay home and connect virtually this Christmas.

Faith leaders say the message applies to families and places of worship.

“As much as we are invested in saving souls, we should also be concerned about saving lives,” Turner said.

It’s a message echoed by medical professionals as Mid-South hospitals are running out of ICU beds.

“We need all of Memphis to follow these guidelines so that we can get our census down from where we currently are and our ICUs to have more capacity for not only sick COVID patients, but sick patients who have other medical illnesses,” said Dr. Reginald Coopwood, CEO of Regional One.

And what we’re seeing is something that takes a toll on everyone, not just the person seeking care.

“We’re also having to provide care and grief and counseling to our associates,” said Dr. Cassandra Howard, chief medical officer for Methodist Germantown. “They have not seen this magnitude of suffering and death in such a compressed period of time in a long time, and some have never seen it.”

As a vaccine offers a glimpse of hope for the future, doctors ask everyone to think of the person they love the most before attending an in-person event this holiday season.

“The saddest thing that I hear are people in ICU about to be put on a ventilator say ‘I wish I had believed back when I had a chance,’” Coopwood said.

The faith-based leaders also joined others in asking for a statewide mask mandate to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“It’s up to us,” said Sen. Raumesh Akbari. “The best Christmas gift we can give to each other, the best holiday gift we can give to each other is to make it to 2021.”