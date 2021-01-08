Collierville High reports 23 confirmed coronavirus cases

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. – Collierville High School officials are reporting 23 confirmed cases of coronavirus at the high school.

In a message sent to Collierville High faculty and parents, school officials said 21 of the 23 cases were confirmed over the school’s winter break and did not present at the school campus.

According to Collierville High’s COVID-19 notification dashboard, all 23 cases are among students.

Collierville High school officials say the district has completed their internal contact tracing protocols and the “identifiable close contacts” have received information from the school’s administration.

Collierville High resumed classes Wednesday, January 6.