Collierville Carrier Corporation plant closed due to possible coronavirus outbreak

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. – The Carrier Corporation plant in Collierville has reportedly closed due to a possible coronavirus outbreak.

An anonymous employee spoke with WREG by phone.

“It was said that when employees went in they worked til about 6:00. I guess they had three confirmed cases, and they immediately just shutdown operation,” the employee said.

The employee tells WREG the message came from the operational manager.

“He basically pretty much said that the company would be shut down until further notice due to an outbreak of coronavirus,” the employee said.

WREG is told the first case surfaced back in March.

It echoes what others had been emailing to WREG for weeks, saying hundreds of employees were working in unclean conditions, around people who had potentially tested positive.

“You had people that was throwing up like in different areas of the line,” the anonymous employee said. “And once that happened, they would send that person out and anybody that was around that person.”

WREG is told the plant for several days, made changes and distanced employees after the first confirmed case. But then, everyone came back and so did the illness.

“We were getting cases daily by the numbers,” the employee said. “It was too many people getting sick on a daily basis.”

Wednesday, everyone was reportedly told to go home.

The worker says there is no word on when the plant might reopen, leaving employees worrying about their health and livelihood if they are left without pay.

“It’s gonna be a sad, sad, sad, sad time for employees at Carrier Corporation,” the employee said.

Carrier Corporation released this statement Thursday evening:

We are aware that additional employees in our Collierville facility have tested positive for COVID-19, and have suspended operations until further notice. Our thoughts are with our team members and their families. Carrier’s priority is to ensure the health and safety of our employees, and we are working with local public health authorities to assess the risk to additional employees. After the first case of COVID-19 was reported at the Collierville facility, it was professionally cleaned and sanitized, and we will continue to maintain strict hygienic conditions. We have also implemented intensive and frequent sanitization in all of our operations, production line barriers, enhanced social distancing practices to minimize employee gatherings, provided face coverings and surgical masks to employees, temperature screenings and safety stand downs. We will be working closely with local authorities to determine when it is safe for us to reopen the facility.

WREG has reached out to the health department to see if they’re working with Carrier. We’re waiting to hear back from them.

