Clarksdale to impose curfew amid coronavirus outbreak

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Leaders of one Mississippi city will implement a curfew to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espey said the curfew is necessary because social distaencing guidelines are not being adhered to.

“Because we still have issues with social congregation and many who are potentially exposing themselves to COVID-19, we are taking additional actions to save lives and limit exposure of this highly infectious virus.”

The curfew will be imposed for all residents between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday, March 24 until Monday, April 13. Residents will be allowed to move about if they have an essential job or seeking medical help.

The following jobs are considered essential:

Emergency and medical services

Those working at pharmacies

Grocery store employees

Essential city employees

Express delivery services

Espey said residents should remain in their homes as much as possible.