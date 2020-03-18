Christ Community to offer Covid-19 drive-thru testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christ Community Health Services will offer Covid-19 drive-thru testing in the parking lot of its Third Street location.
The center will only test those who have a fever over 100 degrees, shortness of breath or dry cough. If you have those symptoms, testing will be available on Saturday, March 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Only 50 people will be given the tests and you must schedule an appointment with them prior to arrival.
If you want to request an appointment text “test2020” to 91999 and follow their instructions.
If you are selected for testing, they will give you a call to discuss the appointment.