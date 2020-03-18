Christ Community to offer Covid-19 drive-thru testing

WESTMINSTER, MARYLAND – MARCH 16: Dawn Canova, clinical manager for outpatient wound care at Carroll Hospital, handles a sample from a person tested for the coronavirus at a drive-thru station in the hospital’s parking garage March 16, 2020 in Westminster, Maryland. Not open to the general public for testing, the station was set up to take samples from people who had spoken with their doctors and received explicit direction to get a test for the novel coronavirus called COVID-19. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christ Community Health Services will offer Covid-19 drive-thru testing in the parking lot of its Third Street location.

The center will only test those who have a fever over 100 degrees, shortness of breath or dry cough. If you have those symptoms, testing will be available on Saturday, March 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Only 50 people will be given the tests and you must schedule an appointment with them prior to arrival.

If you want to request an appointment text “test2020” to 91999 and follow their instructions.

If you are selected for testing, they will give you a call to discuss the appointment.