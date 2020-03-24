Changes made after Shelby County Jail employee tests positive for coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is one less employee with the Shelby County Sheriffs Department on the job right now.

“An employee who works with detainees at the Shelby County Jail has tested positive for Covid-19.”

Captain Anthony Buckner said the infected employee was sent home to recover, but what about those the unnamed worker may have come in contact with?

“There are 2006 detainees in the Shelby County Jail, which is about 70% of its capacity, and 212 detainees at Jail East.”

Jermerio Gathers was released the same day it was revealed the SCSO worker tested positive. He said he doesn’t know if it’s scarier knowing he may have come in contact with the worker or what he could come in contact with in the free world.

“I’ve never been around anything like that.”

Officials said there has been in increase with the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting the jail.

Screening procedures for detainees and those visiting them have also revved up. In some cases it could mean temperature readings, as well as health and travel questionnaires.

Buckner said one detainee has been tested but those results have not been returned.

Five other employees were sent home as they may have come into contact with the infected worker.