Blood donations urgently needed amid coronavirus pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vitalant said it’s working to avoid a “critical failure” of blood supply and urged people to donate in the wake of the coronavirus spread.

According to information posted on Vitalant Tennessee’s Facebook page, more than 4,000 blood drives have been canceled nationwide, resulting in more than 130,000 fewer blood donations due to coronavirus concerns.

“In these difficult times, giving blood is something healthy individuals can do to help the sick. The only source for blood—literally in many hospital procedures, the source of life—is another human being,” Dr. Vassallo said. “We need people to donate blood today, while following guidance from the CDC and other agencies.”

If you are healthy and can donate blood, you’re urged to schedule an appointment at your nearest Vitalant location by going to vitalant.org or calling 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).